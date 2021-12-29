Metro Detroit Weather: Gradual melting during the day Wednesday, more snow at night

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday and Ujamaa, Kwanzaa’s fourth day.

After yesterday’s snow, some melting takes place today. Morning temperatures are closer to average highs than average lows with temperatures climbing during the day. At night, another round of snow is on tap that will be quick. Tomorrow becomes drier shortly after daybreak.

Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Today’s average highs is 35 degrees. We’ll start only a few degrees lower than that; in the low 30s, which is nearly 10 degrees higher than the region’s average low temperature.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees just a bit more. With more thawing, some streets will be a bit wet.

Sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

Wednesday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will be near freezing Wednesday night and skies become overast. A new round of snow with a little rain returns for the night. It will cruise through quickly enough with light precipitation that only a minor accumulation is expected and it will be drier tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy and slippery in the morning and chilly with clouds and a little sunshine by the end of the afternoon. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Welcome to New Year’s Eve, Friday. It will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. By midnight, temperatures will be near freezing with more clouds overhead.

Happy New Year, Saturday! Slippery weather returns with a wintry mix and afternoon temperatures in the low 40s.

It will be colder with scattered snow showers for the second day of 2022, Sunday. Highs near 30 degrees.

