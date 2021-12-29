Metro Detroit weather update: Light snow tonight, more possible for New Year’s

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 29, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Few flakes tonight
- Overnight tonight a few snowflakes will fly, but we’re not expecting much.
- Some light accumulation is possible in spots, but it’s minor stuff with little to no impact.
New Year’s storm
- Long range models still split on what’s going to transpire Saturday, but one of the more reliable models continues to be consistent, giving us more confidence in how that model is handling things.
- Late Friday night into Saturday rain moves in. As this system progresses to the northeast, some snow will mix in from the west. Eventually all snow takes over Saturday night into Sunday morning.
- Most of what falls Saturday will be rain, but some spots further west could see more of a mix.
Coldest air of the season
- Following the new years storm, the coldest air of the season moves in early next week.
- Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the middle teens, perhaps single digits in some outlying areas.
- This would be the coldest air of the season, as the coldest it’s been at metro airport so far was 20 degrees on December 7th.