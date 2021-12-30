Metro Detroit Weather: Gray skies, chilly conditions Thursday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday and Nia (”Purpose”), the fifth day of Kwanzaa.

After a few early morning snowflakes, clouds and chilly air will be all that remain today. Tomorrow, 2021′s final day, will see chilly air leaving and quite a few clouds holding on. A wintry mix is possible for 2022′s first day. Then, it will be seasonably colder a few days after that.

Thursday morning will be cloudy and slick from a few snow showers overnight. Temperatures start in the upper 20s and low 30s. For the third morning in a row, drivers will have to use extra vigilance due to disruptive conditions.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

Thursday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be above average by up to five degrees; in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

Thursday evening will be cloudy and chilly with steady temps in the middle and upper 30s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly with overnight lows in the middle 30s.

Ad

New Year’s Eve, Friday, will have the return of relatively milder air. Afternoon temperature rise to the middle 40s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine as the year goes out like a lamb during the day. The night will be cloudier with temperatures in the middle 30s when the clock strikes midnight. Shortly afterward, a rain-snow mix will fall into the first hours of the new year.

Happy New Year, Saturday. It will be slippery and chilly with rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and much colder. Morning temps start in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon temps will only be in the upper 20s. Scattered flurries are possible.

2022′s first Monday and Tuesday will be sunnier and seasonably chilly. Daytime temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees each day.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Ad

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android