Metro Detroit weather update: New Year’s Day storm bringing 4-6 inches of snow

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 31, 2021, afternoon and evening.

New Year’s Day storm

  • May be a light shower or sprinkle around the time the ball drops tonight, but little to no impact.
  • Most, if not all of what falls Saturday will be snow, but for the south zone -- can’t rule out a few raindrops mixing in for the onset.
  • Bulk of the precipitation looks to arrive later afternoon and evening Saturday. Snow continues to fall overnight and into Sunday morning, wrapping up by lunch time.
  • As for snowfall totals, most pick up around 4 inches. Lesser amounts (near 2-3 inches) further northeast towards the thumb, and possibly closer to 6 inches in the Lenawee County area.

Coldest air of the season

  • Following the snow, the coldest air of the season moves in.
  • Temperatures Saturday fall all day, as the high will be early in the morning.
  • Highs Sunday will only be in the middle 20s.
  • Temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens, with some single digits out outlying areas.

More snow middle of next week

  • Long range models are fairly consistent with some snow returning Wednesday into Thursday of next week.
  • Still too far out to talk numbers here.
