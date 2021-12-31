Metro Detroit weather update: New Year’s Day storm bringing 4-6 inches of snow

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 31, 2021, afternoon and evening.

May be a light shower or sprinkle around the time the ball drops tonight, but little to no impact.

Most, if not all of what falls Saturday will be snow, but for the south zone -- can’t rule out a few raindrops mixing in for the onset.

Bulk of the precipitation looks to arrive later afternoon and evening Saturday. Snow continues to fall overnight and into Sunday morning, wrapping up by lunch time.