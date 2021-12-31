Metro Detroit weather update: New Year’s Day storm bringing 4-6 inches of snow

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 31, 2021, afternoon and evening.
New Year’s Day storm
- May be a light shower or sprinkle around the time the ball drops tonight, but little to no impact.
- Most, if not all of what falls Saturday will be snow, but for the south zone -- can’t rule out a few raindrops mixing in for the onset.
- Bulk of the precipitation looks to arrive later afternoon and evening Saturday. Snow continues to fall overnight and into Sunday morning, wrapping up by lunch time.
- As for snowfall totals, most pick up around 4 inches. Lesser amounts (near 2-3 inches) further northeast towards the thumb, and possibly closer to 6 inches in the Lenawee County area.
Coldest air of the season
- Following the snow, the coldest air of the season moves in.
- Temperatures Saturday fall all day, as the high will be early in the morning.
- Highs Sunday will only be in the middle 20s.
- Temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens, with some single digits out outlying areas.
More snow middle of next week
- Long range models are fairly consistent with some snow returning Wednesday into Thursday of next week.
- Still too far out to talk numbers here.