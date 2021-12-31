New Year’s Day winter storm in Southeast Michigan: Timing, how much snow

A winter storm will kick off 2022 in Southeast Michigan with several inches of snow expected across the area by Sunday morning.

Here’s what we know about the snow heading our way on Saturday from Brandon Roux:

When will the storm arrive?

Right now, it looks like we will start the day (Saturday) with either a wintry mix of rain and snow, switching to snow late in the day, or a brief window of rain before all snow takes over. And that snow could be stacking up.

Snow showers will be heaviest late Saturday afternoon and evening, and into early Sunday.

How much snow will we get?

Our computer model data is still all over the map because of the threat of rain expected at least at the onset of this storm.

However, we have a good chance at seeing a good 3-6 inches of snow around Metro Detroit late Saturday into Sunday, as temps will be dropping all day tomorrow through the 30s.

How can I track the storm?

Next week’s forecast

Sunday will become bright and sunny as we head into the late morning and afternoon, but it will be cold and breezy after the winter storm. Temps will be in the mid-20s most of the day, with winds moving NW at 7-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph and adding a crisp wind chill.

We will ride more bright sunshine into Monday with morning lows in the teens and highs in the mid-to-upper 20s.

It will get a little warmer Tuesday after a chilly start in the teens again. We will see increasing clouds and highs in the mid-30s on Tuesday, with more snow on the way for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There will likely be some accumulation, but it’s too early to tell how much. The snow showers moving through mid-week don’t appear to be too threatening compared to what we expect this weekend.

