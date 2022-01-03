Metro Detroit weather update: Jan. 3, 2022 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 3, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Midweek snow
- Our next chance for snow comes Wednesday into Thursday.
- The bulk of what falls and adds up with this system will be to our north, but we’ll get some.
- Up to an inch is possible in the North Zone, down to a couple of tenths of an inch in the South Zone.
- A few snowflakes may linger into Friday morning as we get clipped by a system passing to our southeast, but expect minimal impact on Friday.
Staying Cold
- While there will be some ups and downs this week, it’s staying generally cold.
- The warmest days are Wednesday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-30s.
Wintry Mix this Weekend?
- Long-range models are somewhat split on the solution for this weekend, but at this point, it looks like Sunday could feature a rain/snow mix. There’s still a lot to shake out with this, so stay tuned.
Perihelion
- Tuesday (Jan. 4) is the Perihelion. This is the point in which the earth is closest to the sun in a given year.
- It technically occurs at 1:52 a.m., and the earth will be 91,406,842 miles from the sun. (Reach for it!)
Normal High at 32 Degrees
- On Monday of next week (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees.
- This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
- Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees, but for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.