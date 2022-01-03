28º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Jan. 3, 2022 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze
The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 3, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 3, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Midweek snow

  • Our next chance for snow comes Wednesday into Thursday.
  • The bulk of what falls and adds up with this system will be to our north, but we’ll get some.
  • Up to an inch is possible in the North Zone, down to a couple of tenths of an inch in the South Zone.
  • A few snowflakes may linger into Friday morning as we get clipped by a system passing to our southeast, but expect minimal impact on Friday.

Staying Cold

  • While there will be some ups and downs this week, it’s staying generally cold.
  • The warmest days are Wednesday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-30s.

Wintry Mix this Weekend?

  • Long-range models are somewhat split on the solution for this weekend, but at this point, it looks like Sunday could feature a rain/snow mix. There’s still a lot to shake out with this, so stay tuned.

Perihelion

  • Tuesday (Jan. 4) is the Perihelion. This is the point in which the earth is closest to the sun in a given year.
  • It technically occurs at 1:52 a.m., and the earth will be 91,406,842 miles from the sun. (Reach for it!)

Normal High at 32 Degrees

  • On Monday of next week (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees.
  • This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
  • Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees, but for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter