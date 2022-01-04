Metro Detroit weather: Monday night will be clear, cold but we could get snow later this week

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

Tonight will not be as frigid as this morning, but it’s best to make sure furnaces are working and to bring pets indoors before bedtime.

Tomorrow will be bright and not as cold as today, but winter coats will still be needed. Some snow is possible midweek, but it’s gone in time for the start of this weekend.

Monday night will be cold and clear. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper teens with wind chills in the single digits whenever a breeze blows.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Rest of week

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Clouds returned with a chance of snow showers by Wednesday afternoon. The mercury rises to the middle and upper 30s.

Slippery conditions were scattered snowflakes persist Wednesday night and Thursday. A trace to an inch or two of new snow is possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 30s.

A new round of colder air arrives late Thursday Friday and Saturday. Nighttime and early morning Lowe’s will be in the teens and, at times, single digit. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s Friday and in the lower middle 30s Saturday.

