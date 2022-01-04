Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the week with snow chances ahead

It’s not quite as chilly as Monday morning, but our Tuesday wind chills are in the single digits and teens again as you head out and about around Metro Detroit. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy and the roads are dry except for areas that may refreeze after yesterday’s sunshine melted some of our snow. Bundle and layer up again because even though we will be warmer today, the winds will be a bit stronger keeping the feels like temps in the dangerous category this morning.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

We are in for our warmest day of the week as highs hit the mid 30s under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. It would likely get a little warmer if not for the increase in clouds later this afternoon so we will hold steady in the mid 30s with winds SSW 7-15 gusting 20-25mph at times. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens all morning and then into the 20s for most of the afternoon and early evening. We are tracking a few snow chances coming out of the Pacific Northwest but the flakes won’t arrive until tomorrow.

Sunset is at 5:15 p.m.

Snow showers will be coming and going all day tomorrow and the winds will be cranking all day creating some blowing snow too. There’s a weak disturbance moving over Lake Michigan bringing some moisture, and the winds will also begin to create some lake effect snow showers that will become dangerous at times in Western Lower Michigan Wednesday with some decent snow squalls setting up. We’ll have light snow and lake effect snow with the possibility of getting a fresh dusting to an inch or two of snow. That won’t likely be the norm, as many of us won’t see more than that dusting. Temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s all day tomorrow but those winds SSW 17-27 gusting 35-45mph which may cause some sporadic power outages and dangerous wind chills once again.

There’s another weak disturbance moving in on Thursday with similar results as Wednesday with a fresh coating to an inch of snow here and there. Cold air will be moving in again and Thursday and Friday will be quite chilly with a decent breeze blowing each day enhancing the bone chilling cold. Highs hit the mid 20s Thursday and Friday with more sunshine expected Friday and slightly calmer winds. It’s warmer this weekend with temps in the mid to upper 30s and a wintry mix or snow expected on Sunday morning. Stay tuned!

