Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold and snow stick around

The flow of cold air moved in with the wind Wednesday and it will keep coming today. We start out our Thursday with temps in the mid teens with a decent breeze keeping wind chills around Metro Detroit in the single digits and even subzero in spots. Please… bundle up! A few spotty flakes and flurries are possible from ribbons of lake effect snow out west so bundle up and watch out for some slippery spots and streets around your neighborhood and beyond. We will be in the dangerous cold for the next two days which means anyone not properly layered and protected can get frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

The winds will relax later today, but there’s enough of a breeze blowing off Lake Michigan to keep a few lake effect snow bands blowing our way on this chilly day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with just a few flakes and flurries flying and high temperatures will sit in the mid 20s with winds WSW 7-15 gusting 20-25mph at times. The farther west you are, the better chance of seeing snow showers or even snow squalls. Be careful. Skies will gradually clear out late today and overnight setting us up for another bitter cold night.

Huron County is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 4 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday for the possibility of 3-6″ of lake effect snow and tricky travel as a result.

Sunset is at 5:16 p.m.

Metro Detroit will wake to temps in the single digits and low teens Friday morning with some subzero wind chills. Brrr! Make sure you check on any family members or neighbors you might be concerned about when it comes to staying warm and safe. Finally Friday will bring us some much needed sunshine or free vitamin D, but our high temps will once again struggle to get past the mid 20s with winds WNW 5-13mph.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days ahead despite a very chilly beginning. Yes, temps will dip into the single digits and low teens Saturday morning under clear skies and the sun will be with us for the first half of your Saturday. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the low to maybe mid 30s.

Those clouds will produce a wintry mix after midnight into Sunday morning. Temps will hang in the mid 30s Sunday morning which means we may see more rain than snow but stay tuned. Most of Sunday actually looks dry after 9 a.m. becoming partly sunny and cooling from the 30s into the 20s late in the day.

Right now, computer model data keeps Metro Detroit mostly dry most of next week. We’ll keep you posted.

