Metro Detroit weather: Milder Wednesday with snow on the way

We actually hit our Tuesday high temperature just before midnight which means our numbers will slowly continue to warm here in Metro Detroit this morning. Normally, our temps will keep dropping before the sun rises, but we will see mid to upper 20s warming into the low 30s with a stiff breeze keeping wind chills in the teens. The roads are in good shape as you head out and that will be the case through the morning drive, but the evening drive will likely be a snowy, different story.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

The winds on this Wednesday will be strongest during the morning and early afternoon SW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph and that means the pipeline of milder air will keep moving in here today with highs 35-40 degrees this afternoon. Snow showers will be possible today, but will be most likely late, late afternoon into this evening. So, we should get through most of the day dry with snow showers overspreading Metro Detroit for the evening drive. These snow showers may lay down 1-2″ in a few spots but it looks like a dusting for most of us, and a nuisance snow for anyone who must be on the roads this evening

Sunset is at 5:23 p.m.

Snow showers will be moving out just after midnight as some cooler air begins to move in Thursday. Temps will be much cooler on Friday and Saturday but cloudy skies and cool temps tomorrow with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s, and afternoon highs will settle in the lower 30s with a few flakes and flurries flying during the day. Winds are lighter but cooler NW 5-12mph keeping wind chills in the teens again tomorrow.

Friday will be a cooler start in the upper teens which is actually right where we should be for lows in mid-January. Highs will be limited to the middle 20s with only partly sunny skies and a cool breeze picking up NNE 5-15mph.

Saturday will be a bitter cold start in the single digits and then highs will hover in the upper teens to near 20 degrees under partly sunny skies.

A chilly Sunday too with single digits to mid 20s as we get a little more sunshine to end the weekend.

We may see some snow on MLK Day, Monday but we still need to see how the storm shapes up over the weekend. Most model data takes the storm east and south becoming a Nor’easter next week so we need to see how that situation develops.

Other model data shows a better snow chance coming our way Tuesday of next week… stay tuned.

