Metro Detroit weather: Layer up for a frigid Saturday afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Detroit and Southeast Michigan take the polar plunge the rest of today and tonight.

Areas of the Deep South and East Coast buckle up for snow while our region has to bundle up with wind chills below zero or in the single digits. After another frigid night, temperatures struggle to get closer to seasonal averages tomorrow. Our chance of snow is small but not zero toward the holiday. Temps will be slightly above average by the middle of next week.

We are still in the icebox Saturday afternoon despite sunnier skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper teens with wind chills still hovering around zero degrees. Dress in layers before going to any commemorations or activities.

Sunset is at 5:26 p.m.

Fair skies will allow heat to escape to space Saturday evening and temperatures dip to the low teens. Remember to bring pets back in doors and make sure everyone has plenty of blankets to sleep under before turning in.

Ad

Saturday night will be clear and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits in the city and in the low single digits or just below zero in surrounding neighborhoods.

Sunday will be sunny and cold. Highs will be near 30 degrees, which is at least ten degrees higher than Saturday. Coats, hats, scarves and gloves will still be needed to stay warm.

Scattered snow showers brush through Detroit and Southeast Michigan Sunday night, after midnight. This will be followed by cloudy skies.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be just above 30 degrees, near the freezing mark. Most roads become dry for people to travel to and from area ceremonies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Each afternoon will have temperatures near 35 degrees.

After weak cold front with a few flurries Wednesday night, it becomes colder again Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny with daytime temperatures in the middle 20s and nighttime/early morning temps in the single digits and low teens.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.