Here is the weather forecast for Detroit. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Sunday morning is frigid with temps back below, at or just above zero.

Wind chills are even a bit lower. Skies are mainly clear.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be cold and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunset is at 5:28 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be cold with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will be near 20 degrees.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, will be mostly cloudy with morning flurries possible. Afternoon temps reach the low 30s.