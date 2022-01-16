Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine Sunday afternoon, not as cold

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Temperatures rise a bit higher Sunday afternoon compared to the morning and Saturday.

We’ll take as many degrees as possible along with the sunshine. Clouds return late this evening and tonight. Scattered flurries and light snow are possible due, in part, to the East Coast winter storm. We will not experience any large accumulation, but the holiday will be slippery in spots. Higher temps arrive mid-week.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be near 30 degrees, which is at least ten degrees higher than Saturday. Coats, hats, scarves and gloves will still be needed to stay warm.

The days keep getting longer with sunset at 5:28 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be mainly clear and cold. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 20s.

Sunday night becomes cloudier as a huge winter storm crawls up the East Coast. Some scattered flurries or light snow showers fall by dawn as that storm interacts with a weak trough of low pressure moving in from our west.

Ad

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday. It will be a little slippery in the morning with only minor accumulation from any scattered snowflakes. A trace to a half-inch of snow is possible in spots. Then, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be just above 30 degrees, near the freezing mark. Most roads become dry for people to travel to and from area ceremonies.

Scattered lake effect snow is possible Monday night, mainly north and west of the city.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temps will be near 35 degrees.

Clouds return Wednesday with chilly conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s before a few scattered snow showers arrive in the afternoon and evening.

It becomes colder again Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny with daytime temperatures in the middle 20s and nighttime/early morning temps in the single digits and low teens.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.