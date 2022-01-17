Metro Detroit weather: Seasonably cold Monday night, average chill Tuesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Motown.

We have overcast skies and dry conditions as we finish the holiday tonight. It becomes colder and not as frigid as earlier this weekend. Tomorrow will be snow-free with seasonably chilly conditions. Temps rise above average the day after tomorrow with some slippery conditions. Then, the mercury plummets for the end of the work-week.

Clouds remain stubborn Monday night. The mercury does not fall much further. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 30s.

Chance of snow or rain Wednesday

Our next chance of snow or rain is a small one, Wednesday. The day will be mostly cloudy with a cold front approaching. Before it arrives we’ll have a chance of scattered rain and snow showers with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

The cold front will be strong enough to usher in much colder air for the end of the work-week. Thursday will be partly sunny with single digits and teens for temps in the morning and an daytime high barely reaching 20 degrees.

Friday morning will have temperatures in the single digits and near zero. It will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low 20s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will have sunshine in the morning and cloudier skies in the afternoon. Light snow showers are possible Saturday night. Before any flakes fall, highs will be in the middle 20s.

Sunday will have scattered snow showers with cold conditions. Highs in the middle and upper 20s.

