Metro Detroit weather update: A few snowflakes this weekend, no warm-ups in sight

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 19, 2022, afternoon and evening.
No warm-ups in sight
- We’ve managed to sneak into the lower 40s on Wednesday afternoon, but say goodbye as the cold takes back over.
- Temperatures overnight drop into the teens, but wind chills will be near zero (in the Metro and South zones, and below zero in the West and North zones).
- We’re steady in the 20s for highs for the foreseeable future.
Few snowflakes this weekend
- Long-range models are still a little split on what we’ll get Saturday night into Sunday, but it looks like we’ll get a light accumulation of a few tenths of an inch -- perhaps a touch more in a few spots.
Better chance for snow early next week
- Long-range models continue to spit out different solutions between different runs, meaning there’s a good deal of question as to what transpires Monday into Tuesday.
- A low will drop down from the Dakotas during this time period, but the exact track of this low is still very much in question.
- As a result, it’s uncertain how much snow we’ll get. But it’s safe to say we’ll have to move some snow.
Cold headlines
- Normal low at 18 degrees (Jan. 20)
- The normal low is at 18 degrees as of Thursday. This is the coldest normal low that we see in a calendar years.
- Coldest temperature in Detroit history (Jan. 21)
- On Jan 21, 1984, we hit -21 degrees, marking the coldest temperature in Detroit history.
- Coldest normal high of the year (Jan. 22)
- Saturday is the coldest normal high that we see, at 31.8 degrees.
- The National Weather Service likes to round up normals to whole numbers for climatological purposes, but when you look at the numbers down to tenths, the coldest is 31.8 degrees.
- Coldest temperature in United States history (Jan. 23)
- Sunday is the anniversary of the coldest temperature recorded in U.S. history.
- Prospect Creek, Alaska, dropped to -80 degrees back on Jan 23, 1971.