Metro Detroit weather: Windy morning with temps near 40 degrees

Happy Hump Day! The winds are beginning to howl around Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning and temps are starting on the mild side in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. But again, those winds WSW 10-25 are gusting 30-35mph at times with wind chills in the 20s as you head out and about. There is very limited moisture working west to east across Southern Michigan and we will likely see some very light rain and drizzle mainly before the sun rises. So, it may be a little slippery here and there but most of us stay dry with windy conditions. Two hands on the wheel!

Sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

A cold front will be moving through Metro Detroit this afternoon, so our mild morning temps will become much cooler later in the day. In fact, we will likely be in the upper 20s by the mid to late afternoon as those winds keep whipping WSW 10-25 with gusts of 30-35mph bringing wind chills down into the single digits. Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day but there isn’t much moisture to work with as that cold front blows through which means this morning’s wintry mix or spotty drizzle is about all we’ll see around Metro Detroit today.

Sunset is at 5:31 p.m.

This cold front will usher in another batch of bitter cold, arctic air for the end of the week and the weekend. We will dip down into the single digits and low teens early Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow are only in the lower 20s and luckily the winds will relent NNW 5-13mph.

Friday will start even colder with all of our area in the single digits and a few of our rural suburbs will be closer to zero. Friday will bring a ton of sun but more bitter cold highs only in the lower 20s.

We have a shot at a few flakes flying late, late Saturday and Sunday and we won’t have a lot to show for it. We will see a dusting to maybe an inch in spots from snow chances both weekend days. Temps are in the teens to mid 20s both days too, and we do have a better chance at some accumulating snow late Monday into Tuesday next week. Stay tuned!

