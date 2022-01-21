Metro Detroit weather: Cold with sunshine Friday, some snow Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Friday afternoon will be 5-10 degrees colder than average, but with abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low 20s to near 25 degrees.

The wind will be calm most of the time. An occasional light, southerly wind will put wind chills in the teens.

Friday’s sunset is at 5:34 p.m.

Friday evening will be clear and very cold. Temperatures will be in the upper teens at dinner time.

Hockey fans will need to dress with multiple layers underneath their favorite Detroit Red Wings coat, hat, scarf and gloves outside Little Caesars Arena. The Wings host the Dallas Stars, with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m.

Friday night will become frigid under mainly clear skies. Overnight lows will be near 10 degrees, give or take a few degrees.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be very cold, with increasing clouds. A few scattered snow showers are possible as highs reach 25 degrees. A trace to 1 inch of snow is possible.

Ad

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Next week

A new area of low pressure will arrive Monday and early next week. Cold air will remain in place.

Skies will become overcast, with snow showers developing Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

The storm will provide persistent snowfall for Monday night and Tuesday morning. As of Friday, it appears 1-4 inches of snow are possible. Keep in mind, the trajectory of this storm could change, and that may mean the difference between more snow or less snow. As always, we’ll keep you updated.

Stay tuned!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.