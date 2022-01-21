Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Friday morning, cold and bright afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Frigid air has returned for the morning, and it will be colder than average this afternoon. We’ll need our sunglasses. Just remember to dress in layers before going outdoors to get reinvigorated by getting some fresh air. This weekend will have a little snow during its first half and dry conditions during the second. A better chance of accumulating snow exists early next week.

Friday morning will be bone chilling. Under clear skies, temperatures start in the single digits. Remember to dress your children in long-johns to stay warm and comfortable at the bus stop or while traveling to school. Wind chills will be near zero whenever the wind blows, which will not be that often.

Sunrise is at 7:56 a.m.

Friday afternoon will be five to ten degrees colder than average with abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low 20s to near 25 degrees. The wind will be calm most of the time. An occasional light southerly wind will put wind chills in the teens.

Sunset is at 5:34 p.m.

Friday evening will be clear and very cold. Temperatures will be in the upper teens at dinner time.

Friday night becomes frigid under mainly clear skies. Overnight lows will be near 10 degrees, give or take a few degrees.

Saturday will be very cold with increasing clouds. A few scattered snow showers are possible as highs reach 25 degrees. A trace to an inch of snow is possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s.

A new area of low pressure arrives Monday and early next week. Cold air remains in place. Skies become overcast with snow showers developing Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

The storm provides persistent snowfall for Monday night and Tuesday morning. As of today, 1 to 4 inches of snow are possible. Prepping snowblowers or limbering up for some snow shoveling is fine. Just keep in mind, the trajectory of this storm could change and may mean the difference between more snow or less snow. As always, we’ll keep you covered.

