Metro Detroit weather: Cold Saturday with scattered snow

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Clouds return today with frigid conditions in the morning, cold conditions in the afternoon and a few snowflakes. Tonight will be frigid. Sunday will be colder than average. Monday has a better chance of snow that will have to be removed with shovels.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m.

Saturday morning will be frigid and will become mostly cloudy. Temperatures start in the upper single digits and teens.

A trough of low pressure will bring a chance of scattered flurries and light snow. The first snowflakes will fall by late morning. Travel will not be impossible, just bundle up and factor in extra time to get around.

Saturday afternoon will have scattered snow showers early on, and they will gradually dissipate through the afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy with cold conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 20s.

By the end of the afternoon, a trace to an inch of snow will possibly accumulate.

Today’s sunset is at 5:36 p.m.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the low teens.

Cold Sunday, snow Monday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s to near 25 degrees.

A new area of low pressure will arrive Monday. This system will have a better chance of more persistent and heavier snow.

Snow showers will arrive and develop by late Monday morning, and they will last through much of Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low and middle 20s.

Monday’s projected snowfall amounts to 1-4 inches of new snow by Monday evening. Up to 2 inches is more likely in neighborhoods from Ann Arbor to Detroit and Southward. For those north of 8 Mile Road, and for communities closer to M-59to the Thumb, 2-4 inches of snow is possible.

Next week preview

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and colder than average. Highs will be in the low 20s and lows will be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero -- especially at night and in the early morning.

