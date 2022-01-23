Metro Detroit weather: Snowy Sunday start, sunny afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Before many even wake up, today begins with flurries and light snow showers. The flurries will be gone by the time breakfast is over.

It’ll be much colder than average all day, even with sunshine during the second half of it. It will remain cold tonight and Monday. There is a greater chance of more persistent and widespread snow on Monday. Afterward, it will be much colder than average for the rest of this week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m.

Sunday morning will have fast-moving flurries and light snow in Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan. The area of low pressure responsible for the snow will scurry to our south. A half an inch to an inch of snow is possible, with a half-inch or less falling north of 8 Mile Road, and a half-inch to an inch or slightly more possible south of 8 Mile Road.

Temperatures start in the middle and upper teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits and near zero. Travel will not be impossible, just factor in extra time and bundle up before going to and from your destination.

Sunday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the low 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

Today’s sunset is at 5:36 p.m.

Sunday evening will be fair and cold. Temperatures will be in the upper teens.

Sunday night will be mainly clear just after midnight and cloudier by dawn. Overnight lows will be in the low teens.

Snow showers Monday

A new area of low pressure will arrive Monday. This system will have a better chance of steadier, heavier snow.

Snow showers will arrive and develop by mid-to-late morning on Monday and last much of the afternoon.

Snow accumulations

Monday’s projected snowfall amounts to 1-3 inches of new snow by Monday evening. Up to 2 inches is more likely in neighborhoods south of I-94. From Ann Arbor to Detroit and north of 8 Mile Road, 2-3 inches of snow are possible. Some neighborhoods closer to north of M-59 may get just over 3 inches of snow.

Monday highs will be in the middle 20s.

Brighter rest of the week

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and colder than average. Highs will be in the low 20s. Lows will be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero, especially at night and in the early morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. It will be cold with highs in the middle 20s.

