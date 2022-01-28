Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Friday with subzero wind chills

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

A passing polar front is giving us a thorough arctic chill this morning and this afternoon. Tonight will have clouds and it remains frigid. Saturday will have some sunshine as we bundle up, again. Another East Coast winter storm will indirectly give us a few snowflakes before the weekend is over.

Friday morning will be frigid and partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures start in the single digits to near 10°F. The wind will make it feel like it’s subzero for students and people at the bus stop. Hand warmers and toe warmers are excellent items to have. They will be needed all day and through the weekend.

Sunrise is at 7:51 a.m.

Friday afternoon will be partly sunny and very cold. Highs will be in the upper teens; nearly fifteen degrees below average. Wind chills will be in the single digits to near zero nearly the entire time.

Sunset is at 5:41 p.m.

Friday evening we mostly cloudy and frigid. Temperatures will be in the low and middle teens.

Ad

Friday night will be partly cloudy to fair and much colder. Remember to be extremely careful with space heaters and any open flames. Remember to extinguish all fires before going to bed. Make sure space heaters are far away from anything flammable and cannot be tipped over. Overnight lows return to the single digits. Bring the pets indoors with wind chill’s below zero by dawn.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with more bone chilling very cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper teens. Remember to bundle up and dress in layers before going ice skating, sledding or skiing.

A major winter storm to our east will give us an easterly flow off Lakes Huron, St. Clair and Erie. This will give us extra clouds and reinforcing cold air, Sunday. A few flakes are possible. We stay in the icebox with high temperatures in the low 20s.

Monday will be partly sunny and cold. cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Ad

Tuesday will see some relief from the cold. Highs will be near 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain and snow showers are possible from Tuesday night to Wednesday. Tuesday’s overnight temps will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday’s daytime highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android