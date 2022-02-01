Parts of SE Michigan saw up to 9 inches of snow in February 2021

With up to 16 inches of snow possible this week in parts of Southeastern Michigan, here’s a look back at last year’s February snowstorm.

Here are snow totals from Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021:

Ann Arbor -- 7 inches (7:30 a.m. report)

Beverly Hills -- 5.5 inches (7 a.m. report)

Britton -- 7.5 inches (10 p.m. report)

Canton Township -- 8.1 inches (10 p.m. report)

Chelsea -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)

Detroit -- 7.6 inches (10 p.m. report)

Dexter -- 6.5 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Dundee -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)

Eastpointe -- 7.7 inches (10 p.m. report)

Elba -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Farmington -- 5.7 inches (10 p.m. report)

Farmington Hills -- 6.5 inches (7:30 a.m. report)

Garden City -- 8.8 inches (10 p.m. report)

Holly -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Howell -- 7.2 inches (10 p.m. report)

Lapeer -- 9.3 inches (10 p.m. report)

Macomb Township -- 9.7 inches (8:53 a.m. report)

Milan -- 7 inches (2 p.m. report)

Memphis -- 9.7 inches (10 p.m. report)

New Baltimore -- 9 inches (10 p.m. report)

Novi -- 8 inches (9:56 a.m. report)

Orchard Lake -- 7 inches (7 a.m. report)

Ortonville -- 6.9 inches (10 p.m. report)

Pinckney -- 6.8 inches (10 p.m. report)

Plymouth -- 4.3 inches (10 p.m. report)

Redford Township -- 5 inches (10 p.m. report)

Rochester Hills -- 9 inches (10 p.m. report)

Romulus -- 8.6 inches (10 p.m. report)

Saline -- 6 inches (10 p.m. report)

Shelby Township -- 8.5 inches (8 a.m. report)

St. Clair Shores -- 8.5 inches (10 p.m. report)

Tipton -- 7.3 inches (10 p.m. report)

Troy -- 6.2 inches (10 p.m. report)

Utica -- 6 inches (7 a.m. report)

Waterford -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)

White Lake -- 7.5 inches (7 a.m. report)

Whitmore Lake -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)

Wolverine Lake -- 7 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Ypsilanti -- 5.2 inches (6:30 a.m. report)

A bit further north -- in St. Clair County -- we saw reports of more than 13 inches of snow -- 13.1 inches in Columbus, 11.5 inches in Lakeport, 5. 8 inches in Yale, 15.5 inches in Marysville and 12 inches in Peck (Sanilac County). In Genesee County, 9.5 inches in Flint and 8.2 inches in Grand Blanc.

Weather resources: