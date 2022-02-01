27º

Parts of SE Michigan saw up to 9 inches of snow in February 2021

Here’s a look at snow totals from last year

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Shoveling snow in Metro Detroit on Feb. 16, 2021 (WDIV)

With up to 16 inches of snow possible this week in parts of Southeastern Michigan, here’s a look back at last year’s February snowstorm.

Here are snow totals from Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021:

  • Ann Arbor -- 7 inches (7:30 a.m. report)
  • Beverly Hills -- 5.5 inches (7 a.m. report)
  • Britton -- 7.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Canton Township -- 8.1 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Chelsea -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Detroit -- 7.6 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Dexter -- 6.5 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Dundee -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Eastpointe -- 7.7 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Elba -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Farmington -- 5.7 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Farmington Hills -- 6.5 inches (7:30 a.m. report)
  • Garden City -- 8.8 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Holly -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Howell -- 7.2 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Lapeer -- 9.3 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Macomb Township -- 9.7 inches (8:53 a.m. report)
  • Milan -- 7 inches (2 p.m. report)
  • Memphis -- 9.7 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • New Baltimore -- 9 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Novi -- 8 inches (9:56 a.m. report)
  • Orchard Lake -- 7 inches (7 a.m. report)
  • Ortonville -- 6.9 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Pinckney -- 6.8 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Plymouth -- 4.3 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Redford Township -- 5 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Rochester Hills -- 9 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Romulus -- 8.6 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Saline -- 6 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Shelby Township -- 8.5 inches (8 a.m. report)
  • St. Clair Shores -- 8.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Tipton -- 7.3 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Troy -- 6.2 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Utica -- 6 inches (7 a.m. report)
  • Waterford -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • White Lake -- 7.5 inches (7 a.m. report)
  • Whitmore Lake -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
  • Wolverine Lake -- 7 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Ypsilanti -- 5.2 inches (6:30 a.m. report)

A bit further north -- in St. Clair County -- we saw reports of more than 13 inches of snow -- 13.1 inches in Columbus, 11.5 inches in Lakeport, 5. 8 inches in Yale, 15.5 inches in Marysville and 12 inches in Peck (Sanilac County). In Genesee County, 9.5 inches in Flint and 8.2 inches in Grand Blanc.

