Parts of SE Michigan saw up to 9 inches of snow in February 2021

With up to 16 inches of snow possible this week in parts of Southeastern Michigan, here’s a look back at last year’s February snowstorm.
Here are snow totals from Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021:
- Ann Arbor -- 7 inches (7:30 a.m. report)
- Beverly Hills -- 5.5 inches (7 a.m. report)
- Britton -- 7.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Canton Township -- 8.1 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Chelsea -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Detroit -- 7.6 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Dexter -- 6.5 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
- Dundee -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Eastpointe -- 7.7 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Elba -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
- Farmington -- 5.7 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Farmington Hills -- 6.5 inches (7:30 a.m. report)
- Garden City -- 8.8 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Holly -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
- Howell -- 7.2 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Lapeer -- 9.3 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Macomb Township -- 9.7 inches (8:53 a.m. report)
- Milan -- 7 inches (2 p.m. report)
- Memphis -- 9.7 inches (10 p.m. report)
- New Baltimore -- 9 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Novi -- 8 inches (9:56 a.m. report)
- Orchard Lake -- 7 inches (7 a.m. report)
- Ortonville -- 6.9 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Pinckney -- 6.8 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Plymouth -- 4.3 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Redford Township -- 5 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Rochester Hills -- 9 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Romulus -- 8.6 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Saline -- 6 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Shelby Township -- 8.5 inches (8 a.m. report)
- St. Clair Shores -- 8.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Tipton -- 7.3 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Troy -- 6.2 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Utica -- 6 inches (7 a.m. report)
- Waterford -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
- White Lake -- 7.5 inches (7 a.m. report)
- Whitmore Lake -- 6.5 inches (10 p.m. report)
- Wolverine Lake -- 7 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
- Ypsilanti -- 5.2 inches (6:30 a.m. report)
A bit further north -- in St. Clair County -- we saw reports of more than 13 inches of snow -- 13.1 inches in Columbus, 11.5 inches in Lakeport, 5. 8 inches in Yale, 15.5 inches in Marysville and 12 inches in Peck (Sanilac County). In Genesee County, 9.5 inches in Flint and 8.2 inches in Grand Blanc.