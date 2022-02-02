Metro Detroit weather: Winter Storm Warning with more than 10 inches of snow possible

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up to mild temperatures early but a strong cold front is in the process of moving through Metro Detroit and that will bring our big change today. Mid to upper 30s will be falling and wind chills are in the 20s as you head out and about as this cold front erodes our area of warmer air at the surface and replaces it with air much more conducive to snowfall. Do expect light rain showers through 5-6 a.m. and the roadways are wet but in pretty decent shape early.

The Winter Storm Warning begins at 4 a.m. for Oakland, Livingston, and Macomb counties and areas north, while most of Metro Detroit won’t see the start time of this Warning until 6 a.m. Again, that is very telling about the switch to all snow and a much larger area of precipitation moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario later this morning. Do what you need to do early this morning and then plan on traveling only at your own risk as we go through the rest of today.

Sunrise is at 7:45 a.m.

The Snowfall Timeline

Our Winter Storm Warning begins for most of Metro Detroit at 6 a.m. and goes all the way through 10 p.m. Thursday for the possibility of 11″ to 15″ of new snow through the entire event. Some of the worst weather with heavier snow will occur late this morning through most of the afternoon where snowfall will be coming down at a half inch to an inch per hour. With falling temps from the mid 30s early to near 30 degrees this afternoon, snow will be very tough to travel in because of massively reduced visibility and snow starting to stick to everything including all of our roads. The winds will begin to pick up in the late afternoon and evening which will knock our wind chills into the teens late this afternoon, and that wind will cause some blowing snow out on our roads too, especially after the sun goes down. We will likely see 4-7″ on the ground by about 5pm with an additional few inches possible through the evening.

Sunset is at 5:49 p.m.

Consistent snow showers will keep coming and keep falling through the evening hours as temperatures finally dip into the 20s, and then we do expect some breaks from the flakes in some spots. Our North Zone will likely see snow showers tapering off for a while later tonight and part of the overnight. In fact, we all may see a nice break from the snow as we head into the overnight hours and early Thursday which would really help our road crews stay even with the snow removal on our roads, and perhaps help the rest of us as we try to stay ahead of the game shoveling our driveways. More snow will be moving in as we head into early Thursday morning and the morning drive. So we may only have a fresh inch or two on the ground while you sleep tonight into tomorrow morning.

Thursday Snow

More snow showers in a decent second wave will move in during the Thursday morning drive mainly over the heart of Metro Detroit which means fewer flakes north of M 59 or I-69. Snow showers won’t be as intense tomorrow but we will still see a fairly consistent flow of snow as we move through a very chilly Thursday. Temps will be in the upper teens in the morning, and then only lower 20s in the afternoon with a stiff breeze from the north. Those winds N10-15 will gust 15-25mph causing more blowing snow and snow drifts on our roads plus we get into the dangerous cold or wind chill category tomorrow feeling more like single digits to subzero at times tomorrow. Snowfall through the day will likely only produce a couple 2-3″ of new snow around Metro Detroit tomorrow as most of us will end up with about a foot of fresh snow from the two days.

Friday and Beyond

Friday is the beginning of the end when it comes to the snow. In fact, the snow should very well cut off or leave the area entirely between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday and the roads will still be in rough shape. Blowing snow late Thursday will still be an issue Friday morning as the breezes continue and the roads will be very icy and dangerous still. But the roads should be improving throughout the day as we start with single digits and subzero wind chills, and then warm into the upper teens Friday with a bit more sunshine through the afternoon and lighter winds later in the day NNW 5-12mph.

Right now the week looks bone dry with lows near 0 degrees Saturday under clear and cold skies. Saturday afternoon highs will hit 20 degrees under mostly sunshine while Sunday brings more clouds and more warmth as we hit highs in the mid to even upper 20s under partly sunny skies.

