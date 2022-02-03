Metro Detroit weather: Winter Storm Warning expires, nasty weather does not

It was a record snowfall in Detroit with 6.2″ falling at Metro Airport on Wednesday which was the most snow we’ve ever received on Groundhog Day. Don’t worry, the snow story will not repeat like the movie as we try to dig out on this Thursday morning.

Our Winter Storm Warning expired due to the lull in the snow overnight but conditions are still very, very dangerous out there. Your side streets will be the last to be treated, and even the highways and byways are icy and snow covered and the road crews are trying to catch up as the snow is on hold through most of this early morning. Watch out for ice and areas of blowing snow all around Metro Detroit as the treacherous travel conditions will persist and are the reason for so many school closings on this Thursday.

Sunrise is at 7:44 a.m.

More Snow

Snow showers will be moving back in this morning during the morning drive which will obviously just add to our nasty travel conditions and today will be another day to work from home if you can, or travel at your own risk. Temperatures have dipped into the upper teens to near 20 degrees with wind chills in the single digits if not colder so you need to layer and bundle up as the winds will be cranking today. Our high temps later today will only get back into the low 20s and the winds N 10-20 gusting to 25mph will create dangerous wind chills causing frostbite in 30 minutes or less, and blowing snow issues which leads to hidden ice, snow drifts, and no relief from our terrible travel conditions. We will likely see another 1-3″ of snow today as the snow will be coming and going and you can always track the radar on our Local4Casters App.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:50 p.m.

Friday and the Weekend

More arctic air will be moving into Metro Detroit as we head into the weekend here around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will be waking up to single digit temps Friday with a little bit of a biting wind bringing wind chills near 0 degrees and even subzero. Mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy through the mid and late afternoon as highs settle in the mid to upper teens with a lighter wind NW 5-12mph and wind chills in the single digits to low teens even in the increased sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

A bitter cold start to our weekend with morning lows in the single digits or colder under clear skies Saturday morning. Brrr! More and more sunshine is expected with a balance of some cloud cover and highs will hit the low 20s with a gentle wind SW 5-10mph.

Sunday will be a bit more cloudy and that will keep our lows from dropping dramatically. We will wake up to temps in the teens and see highs in the mid to upper 20s under partly sunny skies.

Ad

Next Week

There is some light snow moving in Monday but it won’t likely stack up to much more than a dusting to an inch. Stay tuned. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android