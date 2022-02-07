Metro Detroit weather: Few flakes today with more later this week

DETROIT – We are dry as you head out and about around Monday in Metro Detroit with temps in the mid and upper teens to low 20s but a little bit of a breeze has the wind chill feeling five to 10 degrees colder than the air.

So, dress for the mid to upper teens before you head out and expect to see some flakes later today after only a few light snow showers or flurries at times this morning.

Sunrise is at 7:40 a.m.

A cold front is coming and it will keep our temperatures from taking off today although it will be a little bit warmer than yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies and temps near 32 degrees at lunchtime and then only around 30 degrees later this afternoon. Snow showers will be most likely in the early and mid afternoon today with very little concern of widespread accumulating snow.

This front will spark a few heavier snow bands here and there that could leave a dusting scattered around Metro Detroit Monday which will slow down your afternoon errands and may even create a few slick spots for the evening drive. These snow showers will be scattered, hit or miss and that means parts of Metro Detroit won’t see much more than flurries.

Sunset is at 5:56 p.m.

After a Monday cold front, temps will take a dive later tonight and overnight even with a little cloud cover over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will wake up to temps in the lower teens and will be flirting with single digits in spots. Most of our Tuesday will be on the cloudy side with moments of filtered sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 20s. Hopefully, we will get a few communities back in the lower 30s but if not, there is more mild air coming into Metro Detroit midweek.

Wednesday temperatures will be some of the warmest of the week as we look for highs in the mid to upper 30s and mostly dry during the day. Some model data shows a few showers possible during the day, but snow chances will be better in the late afternoon and evening lasting into early Thursday. We may see a dusting to an inch of snow from this and a slippery Thursday morning drive. Temps will stay cooler Thursday in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Friday will be on the mild side once again with highs heading back into the mid or even upper 30s. Unfortunately, it’s not a picture perfect, warmer day with more clouds piling up and some snow showers likely again in the late afternoon and evening. Stay tuned -- it does look mostly dry this weekend but on the cool side in the 20s.

