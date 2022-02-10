Metro Detroit weather: Mild start, but it may not last

Temperatures are tricky this Thursday morning as most of Metro Detroit is around or even just above freezing. There’s a little bit of moisture working its way west to east blowing off of Lake Michigan and you will get a few flakes and/or drips on the windshield this morning with temps in the low to mid 30s feeling more like the low 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:36 a.m.

And, it’s going to be one of those days. We’ll have temps staying pretty steady near freezing and west winds dragging clouds and limited moisture from Lake Michigan to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. There is a better chance for the wintry mix to change to mostly snow showers after 7am this morning. Scattered snow showers through the morning with a slick coating of snow possible for some of our suburbs especially west and northwest of Detroit. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with west winds 7-15 gusting to 22mph. That will keep wind chills in the lower 20s or even teens so make sure you’ve got the right garb as you head out.

Ad

Sunset is at 6 p.m.

We have a near repeat performance on Friday with mixed up temps and moisture which means anything goes. We will have morning lows in the mid 20s and we will have some snow showers around before 8am which may cause some slick streets and difficulty driving. But, after 8am there is a good chance for some rain or even freezing rain to mix in before our temps head above freezing. It will warm up tomorrow into the upper 30s to low 40s so it won’t stay below freezing with ice for long if we get any at all.

Saturday will be a chilly one after a cold front swings through Metro Detroit Friday in that wintry mix. So a few flakes flying Saturday morning and we may see an inch on the ground in a few spots again west and north of Detroit. It’s a partly sunny Saturday afternoon with temps in the upper teens warming only into the low 20s. Sunday will be very cold in the morning as arctic air seeps in and settles for a few days. Single digit to subzero lows Sunday and then partly sunny and highs near 20 degrees.

Ad

A few flurries possible on Monday, otherwise known as Valentine’s Day. It will be chilly again in the single digits early warming into the low 20s.

Tuesday is moving day as we see sun and low 30s. But Wednesday may be well into the 40s next week with some rain possible. One of our computer models puts highs near 50 degrees by the middle of next week in Metro Detroit. We’ll see!

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android