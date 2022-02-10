Metro Detroit weather: Snowfall overnight into Friday morning, then a wintry mix

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 10, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snow Thursday night into Friday morning, then a mix Friday
- A developing system to our northwest brings us snow overnight and Friday morning.
- The snow arrival time is probably closer to 5 a.m. Friday and should be out of here by 10 a.m. This batch of heavy snow will likely put down an inch of snow, on average, with some spots closer to Flint picking up closer to 1.5 inches. The morning drive Friday will be tricky.
- In the afternoon, as temperatures warm, we’ll likely see a wintry mix or rain changeover. Some drizzle will be possible outside of shower activity.
- Then, at night, as temperatures fall, a few more light snowflakes are possible. We’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation at night.
Gusty winds through Saturday
- Winds really start picking up Thursday night and stay gusty through Saturday.
- The strongest winds will be Friday, more specifically in the morning. Gusts could be close to 40 mph.
Temperature roller coaster
- We’ll top out near 40 degrees Friday afternoon, then plummet to the single digits for weekend lows.
- The cold won’t be around long, though. We’re back into the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Sunset at 6 p.m.
- On Thursday (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
- This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.