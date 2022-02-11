37º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: When will rain change over to snow Friday?

Chance of impactful storm next week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
The Michigan weather radar on Feb. 11, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 11, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Rain/snow rest of Friday

  • Rain continues to fall Friday afternoon, as advertised. But as we progress into the evening, a few snowflakes will start to mix in.
  • Most everything will change over to snow closer to 8-9 p.m. Friday.
  • Some snow lingers into parts of the overnight before ending.
  • Accumulation chances are pretty slim to none.

Temperature roller coaster

  • After a milder day Friday, the bottom falls out this weekend, as we’ll see lows in single digits Sunday and Monday morning. Wind chills both days will be below zero.
  • The cold won’t be around long, though. We’re back into the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Few snowflakes Sunday

  • A weak disturbance swings through Sunday, brining us a few snowflakes, but not expecting much.

Impactful storm next week

  • Long-range models have been fairly consistent in what we can expect later next week.
  • As temperatures warm into the 40s midweek, what falls Thursday is expected to be rain -- and rain only.
  • Next Friday, the cold starts to take over, and that will transition the rain over to a wintry mix, then some snow.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter