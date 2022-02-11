Metro Detroit weather: When will rain change over to snow Friday?

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 11, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Rain/snow rest of Friday
- Rain continues to fall Friday afternoon, as advertised. But as we progress into the evening, a few snowflakes will start to mix in.
- Most everything will change over to snow closer to 8-9 p.m. Friday.
- Some snow lingers into parts of the overnight before ending.
- Accumulation chances are pretty slim to none.
Temperature roller coaster
- After a milder day Friday, the bottom falls out this weekend, as we’ll see lows in single digits Sunday and Monday morning. Wind chills both days will be below zero.
- The cold won’t be around long, though. We’re back into the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Few snowflakes Sunday
- A weak disturbance swings through Sunday, brining us a few snowflakes, but not expecting much.
Impactful storm next week
- Long-range models have been fairly consistent in what we can expect later next week.
- As temperatures warm into the 40s midweek, what falls Thursday is expected to be rain -- and rain only.
- Next Friday, the cold starts to take over, and that will transition the rain over to a wintry mix, then some snow.