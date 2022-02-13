Live Updates: Winter weather advisory in effect for Metro Detroit on Super Bowl Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Metro Detroit on Sunday with 2-4 inches of snow possible on Super Bowl Sunday.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday, for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Higher totals are expected between the M-59 and I-94 corridors. Areas outside of the advisory zone could still see 1-2 inches.

A winter weather advisory is issued by the National Weather Service because of possible dangerous travel conditions.

Track live radar and updates from the Local4Casters in the video player above.

Here’s the latest timeline from Andrew Humphrey:

Now to 1 p.m.: Scattered light snow showers develop and move from west to east.

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Snow becomes more widespread and persistent. Snow will be heavy, at times, limiting visibility and and making travel hazardous.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Snow showers gradually wind down and remain persistent.

Track forecast updates and weather alerts below: