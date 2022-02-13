21º

Live Updates: Winter weather advisory in effect for Metro Detroit on Super Bowl Sunday

2-4 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Metro Detroit on Sunday with 2-4 inches of snow possible on Super Bowl Sunday.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday, for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Higher totals are expected between the M-59 and I-94 corridors. Areas outside of the advisory zone could still see 1-2 inches.

A winter weather advisory is issued by the National Weather Service because of possible dangerous travel conditions.

Track live radar and updates from the Local4Casters in the video player above.

Here’s the latest timeline from Andrew Humphrey:

  • Now to 1 p.m.: Scattered light snow showers develop and move from west to east.
  • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Snow becomes more widespread and persistent. Snow will be heavy, at times, limiting visibility and and making travel hazardous.
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Snow showers gradually wind down and remain persistent.
Track forecast updates and weather alerts below:

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

