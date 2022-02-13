Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory on Super Bowl Sunday

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties from now until 8:00 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, Motown.

Mother nature is throwing a curveball into our Super Bowl party plans with snowy cold conditions. Roads become more hazardous but it will not be impossible to travel. Just use your best driving skills and be careful walking. The snow ends this evening and tonight as it becomes super cold. Snuggle weather remains for couples on Valentine’s Day. Higher temperatures arrive mid week for a brief stay along with some wet weather. Then we have a little more snow in lower temperatures by the end of this week.

Snow showers persist Sunday afternoon, and it remains very cold. Highs will be in the low 20s with windchill’s near 10°F.

Much of the snow falls in the heart of southeast Michigan. Consistent snow showers will be heavier times. In addition to slippery roads, low visibility becomes an issue.

Ad

Your snow timeline is as follows:

From now to 6 p.m. - steady snow that will be light to moderate most of the time and heavy sometimes.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - snow gradually winds down and becomes scattered.

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. - dwindling scattered light snow and flurries.

Your snow accumulations are as follows:

2 to 4 inches of new snow possible in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne County’s.

1 to 2 inches of new snow possible in Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Monroe, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties.

More: Live Updates: Winter weather advisory in effect for Metro Detroit on Super Bowl Sunday

Sunset is at 6:02 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Any untreated surfaces remain very slippery. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chill’s near 0°F or subzero.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Monday! The day will be mostly cloudy with a few on and off snow showers during the afternoon. It will be colder than average again with afternoon temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 30°F.

Milder air arrives Wednesday along with more clouds. It becomes mostly cloudy to overcast with daytime temperatures reaching the middle 40s. Rain showers are possible.

Ad

He becomes colder again Wednesday night and Thursday a rain snow mix as possible by Thursday morning with temperatures near freezing. There is still a chance of rain and snow showers Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and colder. The Mercury struggles to make it out of the middle 20s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.