Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Sunday night after Super Bowl snow

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Numerous snow showers and squalls are gone, and arctic air has set up camp for the night. Snuggle weather remains for Valentine’s Day, tomorrow, with a few snowflakes returning. Higher temps arrive midweek then it rains, it snows and temperatures fall again.

We saw a wide range of snow totals Sunday. Here they are:

North Livonia 6.0″

East Livonia 6.0″

Birmingham 4.0″

Romulus 2.2″

Wyandotte 1.9″

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Any untreated surfaces remain very slippery. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chill’s near 0°F or subzero.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Monday! The day will be mostly cloudy with a few on and off snow showers during the afternoon. It will be colder than average again with afternoon temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 30°F.

Milder air arrives Wednesday along with more clouds. It becomes mostly cloudy to overcast with daytime temperatures reaching the middle 40s. Rain showers are possible.

Ad

He becomes colder again Wednesday night and Thursday a rain snow mix as possible by Thursday morning with temperatures near freezing. There is still a chance of rain and snow showers Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and colder. The Mercury struggles to make it out of the middle 20s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.