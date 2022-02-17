Winter storm warning today in Metro Detroit: The worst is yet to come -- what to expect

A cold front plowed through Metro Detroit already and with our rapidly dropping temps, some flash freezing of the morning rain, and freezing drizzle is possible over the next couple of hours or into the mid afternoon for most of the area.

This is liquid or rain hitting a frozen ground and we could see a glazing or a tenth of an inch of ice in spots, especially south of I-94 Thursday afternoon.

Winter storm warning starts at 3 p.m.

Our National Weather Service in White Lake, Michigan issued a Winter Storm Warning for 4-8″ of snow or more, and ice beginning at 3pm today.

It will be mostly snow by then but some lingering freezing rain is possible mainly down river and down into our South Zone. The snow will be heaviest between 4-9pm today and the heaviest snow will likely fall south of M 59 and east of M 14 into the heart of Metro Detroit.

So southern Oakland and Macomb Counties through Wayne and Washtenaw Counties have a chance of 8-9″ of snow which will depend on whether or not freezing rain develops and eats into those snow totals. If you come into any rain this afternoon, know that it will become an ice rink on the roads. It’s the most dangerous weather of the winter in my opinion.

Snow showers will taper off by 3am which is the end of our Winter Storm Warning. Cold air and wind chilly weather will keep moving in so the residual snow and ice issues will make for very difficult travel all over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through tomorrow morning. Our road crews will be doing their best to keep up with the snow but it will be a tough task as we will still be snow covered early Friday.

Friday and beyond

We will actually get into some Friday sunshine tomorrow with cooler air in place. We will have low teens Friday morning but wind chills around Metro Detroit will be near or even below 0F. Bundle up! Friday sunshine mixed with some cloud cover will help highs into the mid 20s with a decent breeze blowing Friday and Friday night so if you’re heading to the Winter Blast in Royal Oak, make sure you’ve got the winter arsenal of hats and gloves. They do have the warming stations at Winter Blast but it’s going to be a bright and chilly one tomorrow no matter what you are doing.

Late Friday night through Saturday morning will be hit or miss with snow showers and isolated snow squalls and that’s a warning to anyone driving during that period. Most of Saturday becomes partly sunny with teens to upper 20s from start to finish. Sunday will warm to near 40F or even warmer with tons of Sunday sunshine.

Monday is President's Day it looks tranquil with low 40s and mostly cloudy skies. We do need to watch out for the threat of some rain or freezing rain Tuesday morning of next week and we will keep you posted on any weather threats coming next week.

