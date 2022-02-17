LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm warning today in Metro Detroit: Track radar, forecasts

A winter storm warning will kick in for Metro Detroit starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday due to a possible 4-8 inches of snow and ice.

By 3 p.m., the snow will be coming down at a very good clip. Most of our area south of M-59 will get about 6 inches of snow through the afternoon and evening, with 7-9 inches of snow possible right in the heart of Metro Detroit. There will be parts of our West and North Zones that may only get a few inches total.

We often refer to this kind of snow as “heart attack snow” because it’s the wet, heavy snow that is difficult to shovel and harder on your body. Shovel in shifts, take breaks and listen to your body, because it’s a problem we see every winter, unfortunately.

