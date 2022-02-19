24º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

View here: Snow totals in SE Michigan for Feb. 17, 2022

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Tags: Snow Totals, Michigan, Detroit, Snow, Total, Measure, Weather, Ann Arbor, Canton Township, Grand Blanc, Flint, White Lake
Snowflake

DETROIT – Where can you find snow totals for this week’s snowstorm in Southeastern Michigan? Right here!

Detroit Metro Airport had a storm total of 6.6 inches, but the 6.3 inches that fell in the 24 hour period Thursday set a daily snowfall record for Feb. 17. The previous record was 3.5 inches in 2013.

Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service for select areas for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022:

E = East

N = North

NE = Northeast

NNW = North Northwest

NW = Northwest

S = South

SE = Southeast

SW = Southwest

W = West

WSW = West Southwest

Weather links:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.