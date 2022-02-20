Metro Detroit weather: Temps go down then up Saturday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

A flood warning remains in effect along the River Raisin in Monroe until the foreseeable future. The river is, at least, a half-foot above flood stage.

Saturday night will becomes mainly clear and frigid. The lowest temps will be just after midnight, then a “warming” trend begins. Sunday will be chilly, but definitely not as frigid as the past couple days. Sunshine gives way to clouds on Presidents Day and Tuesday. Tuesday will have precipitation. Then it becomes colder again.

Saturday night will have clearing skies. This allow a lot of heat to escape to space. Overnight lows will be near 10 degrees or less. It will be less windy, and wind chills will be near zero degrees.

Mostly sunny Sunday

Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold in the afternoon. After subfreezing conditions, daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Next week preview

Welcome to Presidents Day, Monday. More melting is on tap as clouds increase and temperatures will rise to 40 degrees or just a bit more.

Monday night and Tuesday will have rain. Monday night and Tuesday morning will be chilly with temperatures just above freezing: 33 degrees or a bit higher. Tuesday afternoon’s temps will rise to the low 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be just above 30 degrees.

Snow and colder weather return Thursday and Friday. Each day will have highs near 25 degrees.

