Metro Detroit weather: At least 3-4 inches of snow looks likely before week ends

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 23, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snow Thursday evening/Friday morning
- A dry start to Thursday ends with snow returning in the evening. This snow continues overnight and into Friday morning.
- The heaviest snow will be during the overnight period. This is where the accumulation is at its highest rate.
- A total of 3-4 inches is looking likely, but some models are putting down another inch or two.
- The morning drive Friday will see the biggest impact from this system.
More snow possible Sunday
- Long-range models are still a little split as to whether or not we will see some light snow Sunday, mostly because there’s a bit of a question as to whether or not we’ll have enough moisture to work with.
- We’re keeping the chance in for some light snow right now, with light accumulations.
Daylight over 11 hours
- Thursday (Feb. 24) is the first day in a long time that we’ll have more than 11 hours of daylight.
- This number continues to climb through mid- to late June.
Earliest ‘last measurable snow’
- Sick of the snow? Relief is on the horizon. Looking back at our records, the earliest “last measurable snow of the season” anniversary is Friday (Feb. 25).
- Back on Feb. 25, 1878, we picked up 0.2 inches, making it the last measurable snow of the season that year.
Normal high back to 40 degrees
- Tuesday of next week (March 1), the normal high is back to 40 degrees.