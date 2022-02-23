27º

Metro Detroit weather: At least 3-4 inches of snow looks likely before week ends

Heaviest snowfall to come overnight Thursday into Friday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Snowfall in Metro Detroit on Jan. 24, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 23, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Snow Thursday evening/Friday morning

  • A dry start to Thursday ends with snow returning in the evening. This snow continues overnight and into Friday morning.
  • The heaviest snow will be during the overnight period. This is where the accumulation is at its highest rate.
  • A total of 3-4 inches is looking likely, but some models are putting down another inch or two.
  • The morning drive Friday will see the biggest impact from this system.

More snow possible Sunday

  • Long-range models are still a little split as to whether or not we will see some light snow Sunday, mostly because there’s a bit of a question as to whether or not we’ll have enough moisture to work with.
  • We’re keeping the chance in for some light snow right now, with light accumulations.

Daylight over 11 hours

  • Thursday (Feb. 24) is the first day in a long time that we’ll have more than 11 hours of daylight.
  • This number continues to climb through mid- to late June.

Earliest ‘last measurable snow’

  • Sick of the snow? Relief is on the horizon. Looking back at our records, the earliest “last measurable snow of the season” anniversary is Friday (Feb. 25).
  • Back on Feb. 25, 1878, we picked up 0.2 inches, making it the last measurable snow of the season that year.

Normal high back to 40 degrees

  • Tuesday of next week (March 1), the normal high is back to 40 degrees.

