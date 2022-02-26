Metro Detroit weather: Calm Saturday with sunshine

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and February’s final weekend, Motown.

Today will have sunshine with sub-freezing conditions in the morning and above-freezing conditions in the afternoon. Tonight becomes colder and remains dry. Sunday will have a few more clouds with higher temperatures. February’s last day will be below freezing all day, and March will come in like a lamb.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:15 a.m.

February is going out calmly with mainly clear skies and sunshine to start this weekend. Saturday morning will be very cold as clouds depart. Temperatures fall to the teens before dawn. After breakfast, temperatures rise through the 20s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Temperatures will be just below average but above freezing, in the low 30s. The weather will be wonderful for people going ice skating, skiing or sledding.

Saturday evening will be chillier with fair skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Today’s sunset is at 6:18 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

The only planet visible will be Uranus high in the Western sky between 8 p.m. and midnight. Bundle up before getting your telescope and going outdoors.

More seasonable Sunday

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly with higher temperatures. It will be more seasonable with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

A weak trough of low pressure will pass Sunday night into Monday. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy.

Warmer temps this week

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and colder again. Daytime temperatures will be near 30 degrees on Monday, February’s final day.

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rebounding temperatures. There is a good chance of melting and thawing with highs in the low 40s. Be extremely careful when it comes to lake ice. The possibility of falling through the ice or being stranded on an ice flow increases as the week progresses.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

