Metro Detroit weather: Rain starts Wednesday, transitions to light snow

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 2, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Precipitation rest of Wednesday
- As we head through the late afternoon and evening, clouds will continue to thicken up and some light rain will move in.
- As temperatures drop, some of this rain will change over to snow, first in the North Zone. Through the evening, that snow line will push further south, with just about everyone seeing some light snow.
- Accumulation should be limited to less than half-inch, with higher amounts north and lesser amounts south. In fact, areas in the South Zone may not get much of anything.
- All precipitation will end before midnight.
Rain this weekend
- It’s still looking like we have a solid shot for rain overnight Saturday into the first half of Sunday.
- With temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, there’s no doubt this will all be rain.
- Rain could be heavy, at times, and some spots could approach an inch of rain.
Snowy change to Monday
- Monday’s forecast is being tweaked.
- Long-range models don’t have a great consensus on solutions, but a number of models and runs are bringing in snow Monday afternoon after some morning rain.
- There’s a lot to shake out between now and then, and models will almost certainly change in the meantime, but it’s safe to say the most impactful weather will be on Monday.
Sunrise at 7 a.m.
- On Sunday (March 6), the sun will rise at 7 a.m. Sunrise will continue to be earlier and earlier through mid-June.