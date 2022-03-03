Metro Detroit weather: Brief cold snap before Spring-like weekend

DETROIT – A reminder before you head out to warm up the car this morning... It’s still Winter and our temperatures reinforce that truth as you step out to dry and cold conditions with teens and lower 20s and a biting breeze all over Metro Detroit after yesterday’s cold front. The winds will relax later in the day, but the morning winds NNW 7-17mph will keep us in the dangerous wind chill category in the single digits and low teens which can lead to frostbite in an hour or less if you’re not layered up, covering exposed skin. It will take a little longer for that car to warm with some frost and ice to scrape. Your body won’t be loving it either if you are heading to a bus stop, a walk with the dog, or outdoor exercise so bundle up!

Sunrise is at 7:05 a.m.

The sky conditions will be the positive highlight of our day today with a nice balance of sun and clouds making it look a little nice than it actually is. The winds will settle down by late morning and cool air will keep pouring in today and tonight keeping us well shy of early March average highs here near 40 degrees. Instead, you can expect high temps in the upper 20s to low 30s depending on the cloud cover through our mid and late afternoon and we believe most of Metro Detroit will see the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies and lighter winds N 5-13mph. It’s still enough of a breeze to keep afternoon wind chills in the lower 20s. The coldest night of the week is just ahead of us as temps will drop quickly after the sun goes to bed today.

Ad

Sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

We will be waking up to temps in the low to mid teens early Friday due to the cold air and the lack of cloud cover to insulate our area. The clouds will pour in here later Friday morning and that will lead to a mostly cloudy and dry day Friday with winds SSE 5-10mph and high temperatures will land between 35 to 40 degrees to end our work and school week. This will be the end of this brief cold snap as the weekend will bring both Spring warmth and Spring showers.

The Weekend

Saturday will be the dryer day this weekend with morning lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees and warmer air will be coming into Pure Michigan all day underneath a deck of clouds that will be hard to shake. We do have a shot at 50 degrees or warmer even with the lack of sunshine and this is just an appetizer for what is to come Sunday. We stay mild overnight into Sunday morning as rain arrives because temps will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees to start the day so, no real threat for snow or ice. The rain will start to move out Sunday afternoon and temps will take off into the lower 60s! Yes… the 60s which will put us close to record high temperature territory Sunday but you know it won’t last.

Ad

More rain on Monday and it looks like a cold front will slide through during the day changing rain to snow so stay tuned. Again, it is officially Winter for another couple of weeks.

Do yourself a favor and get the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to prepare for our active weather in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android