High wind watch issued for Sunday morning in Southeast Michigan

Strongest wind gusts could get up to 60 mph

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A high wind watch has been issued for Sunday morning in Southeast Michigan.

The watch is in effect from 4 a.m. to noon Sunday in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Livingston, St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee and Sanilac counties.

The only Southeast Michigan counties not included are Monroe and Lenawee counties.

Southwest winds are expected to blow from 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly reaching up to 60 mph. The strong winds will arrive behind a cold front.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread power outages are possible.

Driving could be more difficult for high-profile vehicles.

