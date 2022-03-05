Metro Detroit weather: High wind warning after mild Saturday evening

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A high wind warning is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Saturday evening continues to be mild and mostly cloudy. Saturday night will have higher temperatures as higher wind speeds and falling rain arrive. The wind will likely be damaging while many are sleeping. So batten down the hatches before going to bed. Sunday will be wet, windy and warm in the morning, and chilly and windy in the afternoon. Snow and rain are possible Monday.

Please note, this is the time of year where lake ice gets thinner and more brittle. The motto, “If you don’t know, don’t go,” is perfect. Stay off the ice. The risk is not worth being stranded on an ice flow or worse.

Sunset is at 6:28 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and remain mild. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Preparing for dangerous winds and rain before going to sleep is a good idea. Remember to store any loose outdoor items, charge all mobile devices, have fresh batteries and have a working portable radio, flashlight and weather radio.

Wicked winds develop Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Wind speeds increase to 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 55 mph.

Hazardous winds can bring down large branches, trees and power lines. If you come across any downed wires or see wires near metal fences, stay far away and alert officials immediately. When using generators, keep them outdoors and far away from homes. Generators should not be running in a garage.

Showers and storms are possible before dawn and at breakfast time Sunday.

Sunday will be warm and windy in the morning and chilly and brisk in the afternoon. Temperatures fall from the 60s to the 40s before the day finishes. Sunday night temps will be in the low 30s.

Monday will be chilly with a mix of snow and rain. Snow showers, especially along and north of I-94, will be significant. It will be snow and slushy with accumulations up to 1 inch from Ann Arbor to Detroit southward, and over 1 or 2 inches toward 8 Mile Road northward. Temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s all day.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be bright with above average temperatures, too. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

