Metro Detroit weather: Snow chances Friday, rain expected next week

Models project some light snow later this week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on March 8, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 8, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Quiet stretch continues

  • This week through Thursday will feature temperatures in the 40s and be partly to (at times) mostly cloudy skies.

Snow chances Friday

  • Models are deviating a bit from their solutions from Monday, but since they’re pretty much all trending this way, confidence is somewhat higher with their solutions Tuesday.
  • It looks like some light snow is expected Friday. While it’s too far out still to talk totals, we’ll likely see something add up. It doesn’t look like a big storm by any means, but don’t put the shovels away quite yet.

Rain expected Monday

  • Warmer air returns next week, and with it comes the chance for rain later Monday evening.

Daylight saving time

  • Sunday of next week (March 13) is the start of daylight saving time (not “savings”).
  • For your clocks: 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. as we spring forward.

