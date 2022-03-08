Metro Detroit weather: Snow chances Friday, rain expected next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 8, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Quiet stretch continues
- This week through Thursday will feature temperatures in the 40s and be partly to (at times) mostly cloudy skies.
Snow chances Friday
- Models are deviating a bit from their solutions from Monday, but since they’re pretty much all trending this way, confidence is somewhat higher with their solutions Tuesday.
- It looks like some light snow is expected Friday. While it’s too far out still to talk totals, we’ll likely see something add up. It doesn’t look like a big storm by any means, but don’t put the shovels away quite yet.
Rain expected Monday
- Warmer air returns next week, and with it comes the chance for rain later Monday evening.
Daylight saving time
- Sunday of next week (March 13) is the start of daylight saving time (not “savings”).
- For your clocks: 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. as we spring forward.