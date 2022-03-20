59º

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, rainy week ahead

Temps near 50 degrees

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Rainfall. (Pixabay)

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday and the first evening of spring, Motown.

After a gorgeous afternoon, Sunday evening will be lovely and cooler. Dinnertime temperatures will be near 50°F. The first night of spring will be chilly under a starry, moonlit sky.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Cloudy, rainy week

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Tuesday will become cloudier, with rain showers arriving. It will be chillier, with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s. Closer to Hall Road and into the Thumb, there is a chance of snow mixing with rain.

Wednesday will be cool and wet with cloudy skies. Rain is likely, with highs just above 50°F.

There’s a chance of rain showers Thursday. It will be cool again, with highs near 50°F.

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier and chilly. Each day will have high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

