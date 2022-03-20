Metro Detroit weather: Damp conditions as temperatures fall Saturday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Detroit.

Saturday night will be misty and drizzly as it becomes colder. Wet weather moves away by Sunday morning, and Sunday afternoon will be brighter and milder as spring begins. The day after is the first full 24-hour day of spring and with slightly higher temperatures. Wet and cooler weather returns by the middle of next week.

Showers become wider and even more widely scattered Saturday night. It will still be chilly with overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s.

Spring begins at 11:33 a.m. Eastern Sunday. The skies open up and sunshine on the raining down for the last few hours of winter. The first few hours of spring will be mostly sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 50s.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be near 60°F.

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain arriving late. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be chilly and wet with rain showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be near 50°F.

