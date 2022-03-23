Some Michigan communities cancel tornado siren drill today due to real storm threat

Michigan’s annual statewide tornado test drill, which was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, has been cancelled in some communities due to the potential for severe weather in areas of the state.

Sirens were to sound at 1 p.m. on Wednesday as part of the state’s annual tornado drill, which is observed every March during Severe Weather Awareness Week. Some communities may still sound sirens, but many have elected to cancel due to the real weather situation.

The tornado drill is not run by a state agency, it’s up to each individual community to operate tornado sirens.

It’s unclear if the tornado drill will be rescheduled. The NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test, also scheduled for 1 p.m., has been cancelled statewide.

The NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test scheduled for 1 pm today as a part of the Statewide Tornado drill has been cancelled due to hazardous weather potential. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 23, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a slight risk for severe storms late this afternoon. Strong storms will begin to fire in the early-to-mid afternoon down in Central Ohio and Indiana, moving north into our area by the late Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

