Rain, ice and sleet: Annoying weather returns to SE Michigan because winter is rude

Spring started last week, but winter is being very, very stubborn. Classic Michigan, right?

We had a beautiful start to the spring, if you can remember that far back. It was in the 50s, sunny, fair and lovely out there. But we all knew it wouldn’t last.

It’s the annoying thing about living in Michigan -- winter never wants to leave on our time.

A Winter Weather Advisory kicks into effect Tuesday night at 10 p.m., and remains in effect through Wednesday morning. No, we aren’t expecting some big snow storm, but just enough to cause some minor inconveniences in your day.

Here’s more on what to expect from Local4Caster Brandon Roux:

The main concern is the snow and ice on the roads overnight making for miserable travel conditions in many spots. Look for a wintry mix to move in just before midnight and this could very well be snow, sleet, and a little bit of freezing rain, or ice.

Temps will fall to near or below freezing late tonight and overnight for a few hours and this is the time for the risk of ice. All of Pure Michigan will be in this Winter Weather Advisory overnight and conditions will worsen for us north of M 59 in our North Zone. And, for most of Central and Northern Lower for the possibility of a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice and an inch of snow mainly midnight to 6am Wednesday.

Parts of our West and North Zones will be cold enough during this precipitation buffet to bring some light ice accumulation during the overnight hours. So the Wednesday morning commute will be most dangerous in our North Zone and into Northern Michigan.

The general belief is that most of Metro Detroit will see above freezing temps by 5-6am and that would prevent ice from forming on the roads, power lines, and everything. Instead, it will become more sloppy and slippery rather than icy and treacherous.

We need to be prepared for the worse and you might want to consider working from home tomorrow morning, or delaying the start to your day so we can warm into safer weather territory. (Read more here)