Metro Detroit weather: Some afternoon sunshine, rain chances

Overcast skies broke up through the morning, but only partially, leaving us with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The winds are on the cool side, moving WNW at 5-10 mph, and won’t be a concern.

An isolated, light rain shower or two will be passing through on the wings of that Lake Michigan breeze, which may bring a temporary delay for anything you’ve planned outdoors later today. The interactive and looping radar on the Local4Casters weather app here is worth checking to see where a shower may be, and where it’s heading.

Rain chances are limited and will be of the splash and dash variety, meaning they won’t last long if you’re planning on taking the cover off of the grill later on.

Today’s sunset is at 8:01 p.m.

We have an active spring week coming our way starting with shower chances on Monday.

Rain chances Monday

Previous computer model data suggested that the moisture moving through here Monday in the cooler temps would bring a snow chance. It now looks like the system won’t move in until the mid-morning and afternoon, with temperatures in the middle 30s early and middle 40s. We’ll keep you posted if timing or temps change, bringing a wintry mix earlier tomorrow, but it appears to be just rain.

Active spring week

We should be on the dry side Tuesday, and we will start to feel the warming. We’ll have partly sunny skies and temps in the mid-to-upper 50s with a shot at 60 degrees if we can get into some decent sunshine.

There’s a better bet for 60s on Wednesday, but it comes with a cost, as you might expect. Rain showers should be moving in later in the afternoon Wednesday, allowing sun and clouds and a warming wind to give us a shot at 60 degrees. Showers will become pretty steady and heavy for a while late Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Thursday will bring some sunshine for part of the morning, and afternoon with temps in the mid-to-upper 50s to low 60s before and a cold front brings a change later in the day. We will see showers late Thursday that should be mainly rain, but also may mix with some snow showers early Friday -- and that is something we will watch closely.

The Detroit Tigers home opener is Friday, and it looks like Metro Detroit will be stuck in a cool pool of air with scattered rain showers and middle 40s during the game. There’s plenty of time for a shift in the forecast and again, we’ll keep you posted. The games for next weekend look better, but still cooler in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees.

