Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms today with warm temps

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

We are off to a mild start with temperatures in the 50s. Temps are on the rise with a warm front moving through from south to north before sunrise.

There have been a few showers along this warm front. Very widely scattered early morning showers are fading and we should get a little bit of dry weather to get us going on this Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will keep rising and may even be into the lower 60s by the time you head out and about. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but mostly dry this morning. We do expect showers later, and a risk for a few severe storms late in the day -- so keep that umbrella with you today for the scattered showers on the way.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:56 a.m.

The best part of our day will be the warming, though we won’t get much sunshine. Our skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast all day.

We should end up in the lower 70s by lunchtime around Metro Detroit.

Scattered rain and thundershowers will sneak in here by the early afternoon, and we need to keep a close eye on some of these showers and storm cells moving in. It doesn’t look like the afternoon showers will be strong or severe, but we will be on the lookout and you should be too.

We’ll see garden variety showers and isolated storms through the afternoon. There will be a better chance for heavier rain and stronger storms after 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. as a cold front gets closer and closer.

The Storm Prediction Center has put most of Metro Detroit in a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon, which is the lowest risk on their scale. Parts of our West and South Zones are in a slight risk for severe storms through the late afternoon and evening, which is a slightly better chance for more stronger storm cells.

The main threats during the storms will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with heavy downpours and deadly lightning. The worst of the weather today will be down into Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana to our south with a tornado outbreak a possibility down there.

Again, we will be watching this very closely keeping you aware of what is coming. We ask all of you to keep an eye to the skies, especially in the late afternoon into the evening.

Today’s sunset is at 8:13 p.m.

Rainy Thursday morning

We should see another round of rain and thunderstorms overnight into early Thursday with lots of lightning. Those downpours will make for a tricky morning drive tomorrow.

The rain showers will fade by 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Thursday, and we will see a nice recovery in our skies.

You can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the Thursday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is right where we should be for mid-April.

The winds will start cranking Thursday through Saturday. Tomorrow, winds will move from the WSW at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-40 mph at times. Those are not storm related winds, they’ll just be whipping on and off all day.

Some more rain Friday

Friday will be very similar to Thursday. but there is a cold front moving through in the middle of the day, bringing a few showers into play.

Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with high temps reaching the upper 50s. Winds will move WSW 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph at times.

Spotty rain showers will roll through in the middle of the day, but shouldn’t be much to worry about other than some temporary wet roads. It should be a little drier for the evening drive.

Easter weekend forecast

The Easter weekend ahead doesn’t look great, especially for as late as Easter falls this year.

There is a chance for a few showers Friday night and early Saturday, and that may be it all weekend.

We will see a cool Saturday with temps in the 40s to lower 50s under partly sunny skies.

Easter Sunday highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees.

We will keep you posted because it looks like we are not quite done with winter just yet. That doesn’t mean we have bitter cold air settling into Pure Michigan, but it will be cold enough toward the middle of next week to keep the threat for snow showers around.

It is too far away to tell, but there are multiple computer models hinting at more Michigan snowflakes next week. Stay tuned!

