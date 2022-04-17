Metro Detroit weather: Colder Saturday night, sunshine for Easter

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Sprinkles and flurries north of Detroit fade and move away. It becomes clearer and colder overnight. Easter Sunday begins with cold conditions for sunrise services, and will be chilly in the afternoon. The day will have glorious sunshine. Monday will be cloudier and slipperier with rain and snow showers returning.

Saturday night will become mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors and make sure the furnace is working.

Sunny, cold Easter Sunday

Happy Easter, Sunday! Will need to dress in layers before going to sunrise services and any outdoor activities, such as Easter egg hunts. Temperatures will start in the 20s with emerging sunshine.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Warming up mid-week

Clouds will return Monday with a chance of rain and snow showers. It will remain chilly with highs in the middle 40s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and not as chilly. Daytime temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and milder. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday, and then the 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will approach 70 degrees.

