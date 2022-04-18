41º

Snow today. 75 degrees this weekend. That’s Pure Michigan weather, baby

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

NEW BUFFALO, MI - MAY 24: 'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd, 2018 Raymond Boyd)

You know that meme that shows all the different seasons of Michigan? We must be at 4th winter by now.

We’re expecting somewhere between 2-5 inches of snow, mostly on your lawn, today in Southeast Michigan. Temps will be stuck in the low-to-mid 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac, and Lapeer Counties all the way through the Thumb starting at noon today.

Track live radar: Accumulating snow expected across Southeast Michigan today

All of that is happening. Very cool. But here’s the best part: We’ll be in the 70s this weekend. Currently, the Local4Casters are predicting temperatures in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday:

Full week forecast. (WDIV)

So today, when you’re taking the dog out in a winter coat, cursing the clouds for the snow falling onto your lawn in April, just remember -- by Saturday, you’ll be breaking out the shorts again.

That is until it snows again next week. Don’t worry, that’s a joke. Or is it?

Related: How unpredictable is Michigan’s weather, really?

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

