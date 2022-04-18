Snow today. 75 degrees this weekend. That’s Pure Michigan weather, baby

NEW BUFFALO, MI - MAY 24: 'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

You know that meme that shows all the different seasons of Michigan? We must be at 4th winter by now.

We’re expecting somewhere between 2-5 inches of snow, mostly on your lawn, today in Southeast Michigan. Temps will be stuck in the low-to-mid 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac, and Lapeer Counties all the way through the Thumb starting at noon today.

Track live radar: Accumulating snow expected across Southeast Michigan today

All of that is happening. Very cool. But here’s the best part: We’ll be in the 70s this weekend. Currently, the Local4Casters are predicting temperatures in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday:

Full week forecast. (WDIV)

So today, when you’re taking the dog out in a winter coat, cursing the clouds for the snow falling onto your lawn in April, just remember -- by Saturday, you’ll be breaking out the shorts again.

Ad

That is until it snows again next week. Don’t worry, that’s a joke. Or is it?

Related: How unpredictable is Michigan’s weather, really?